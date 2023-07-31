This unlimited data Galaxy S22 deal just flipped the script

If you’re after a flagship phone with tons of data to boot then you’ll absolutely love this phenomenal Galaxy S22 deal.

Right now you can get the Galaxy S22 with unlimited data on Three for absolutely nothing upfront and just £25 a month. That’s easily the cheapest contract we’ve seen for a recent flagship Android handset and with no cap on the amount of data you can use, so for anyone who loves to stream content on the go, this is an easy one to recommend.

Even though its been superseded by the newer S23, the Galaxy S22 is still a terrific handset that’s well worth checking out. For starters, it happens to be one of the nicest looking Android handsets out there, with its sleek camera bump and luscious forest green hues.

It also helps that the S22 happens to have one of the nicest looking displays on a smartphone. It’s super bright and almost end-to-end which makes it great for catching up with a few YouTube videos when you have the time, and the 120Hz refresh rate makes scrolling through social media feel super smooth.

Galaxy S22 with Unlimited Data Now’s your chance to get the Galaxy S22 on the cheap and with a whole heap of data thrown in. Mobile Phones Direct

On the back, the S22 packs a triple-camera set-up including a 50MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10-megapixel telephoto, all of which do a tremendous job at putting out punchy photos that pack Samsung’s classic saturated look.

It’s also worth mentioning that because the S22 is a handset from Samsung, you’ll have access to three more major Android updates, and that’s before mentioning the four remaining years of security updates to boot.

Plus, it almost goes without saying that with unlimited amounts of data at your disposal, you’ll be able to use the Galaxy S22 as a hotspot for your laptop when you need to.

Again, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better value unlimited data contract out there, so if you’re ready to upgrade but don’t want to break the bank then this is the one to go for.