This unlimited data Galaxy S22 deal is the one to beat

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

If you’re shopping for a classy phone on contract with unlimited data, check out this Samsung Galaxy S22 deal.

Mobile Phones Direct is offering the Galaxy S22 on a 24 month Three contract deal with unlimited data for just £25 a month, with no up front fee.

That’s a total price of £600 across the span of the contract, which is a total bargain. Especially when you factor in that unlimited data allowance, which is worth a lot in itself.

The Galaxy S22 itself is an excellent phone. Yes, it’s been superseded by the Galaxy S23 in the range, but it retains its appeal. Indeed, one of our criticisms of the Galaxy S23 was that it wasn’t “all that different from last year’s Galaxy S22”.

That says a lot about the Galaxy S22. We awarded it a strong 4-star review, and in a more recent revision we concluded: “It may be a year old but the Samsung Galaxy S22 remains an excellent compact phone, with superb performance and an excellent camera being particular highlights.”

We particularly rate the Galaxy S22 for its “strong and versatile camera”, which is led by a 50MP wide-angle lens and backed by a 12MP ultra-wide, with a 10MP telephoto offering a 3x optical zoom. It produces some particularly punchy, colourful and detailed shots.

Besides that camera, the Galaxy S22 is notable for its classy design and excellent performance.

Battery life isn’t spectacular, but if you value a compact body over outstanding stamina, it’s a (small) price that’s well worth paying.

