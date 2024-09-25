Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This underrated Switch game just fell to a bargain price

Jon Mundy

One of the most overlooked and underrated Nintendo Switch games of the past year has just fallen to a bargain price.

Argos is selling Super Mario RPG at £37.99 right now, which is already £12 less than the official Nintendo price, though you can find it for cheaper elsewhere. However, if you then add the code ‘GAMING25’ at checkout, you’ll secure a further 25% discount.

Suffice to say, a final price of £28.49 is an outstanding deal on any Nintendo game. This isn’t typically where you’ll find such massive savings.

Perhaps it has something to do with Super Mario RPG’s oddly underwhelming reception. Nintendo’s loving 3D remake of the cult favourite 1996 game launched late in 2023, and it feels as if it got somewhat lost in the Christmas mix.

For those unfamiliar with the original game, Super Mario RPG saw Final Fantasy maker Square turning Nintendo’s beloved mascot into a colourful role playing game with a pronounced story and tactical turn-based battles. The doesn’t sound all that unusual in these post-Paper Mario and Mario & Luigi times, but it was Super Mario RPG that set the template for those games to follow.

Our reviewer liked the Super Mario RPG remake a lot, handing out a 4-star review and calling it “a gorgeous reimagining of the SNES classic”.

“Those looking for a dose of nostalgia will be pleased that this is a faithful remake, with just enough tweaks to make it more accessible to a new generation of gamers without diluting the magic of the original,” they concluded.

There’s a beautiful new 3D art style in place of the crude 2D original, while the soundtrack has been completely revamped by the original composer, with fresh orchestration replacing the bleepy tones of the SNES game.

The turn-based battle system holds up remarkably well, while the script is shot through with humour.

It’s an excellent Switch game, now available at a truly special price. Go get it.

