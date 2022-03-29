This unbelievable Xbox Series S bundle is unmissable

This is one of the best Xbox S deals we’ve found, coming with an extra controller and the Razer Kishi for Android.

It can be hard to know the best time to buy a new console, thankfully, we’ve found one of the best deals available right now with this Xbox Series S bundle.

Coming with the aforementioned Xbox Series S, it comes with an extra controller and a Razer Kishi smartphone controller for Android, meaning you’re set to game no matter where you are.

This incredible Xbox Series S bundle saves you over £75 This is the deal of a lifetime, offering up the renowned Xbox Series S, another Xbox controller and the Razer Kishi for Android, all for under £300. BT

Save £77.49

Now only £286.48 View Deal

Before we get into the juicy details of each device, it’s worth noting that you will need to scroll down once you get onto the site. This deal is under ‘Bundle deals’, and shows up as the first option.

At the time of writing, the site claims there is more than 50 in stock, though we recommend that you act fast if you don’t want to miss out.

Starting with the Xbox Series S, you’re getting one of the most stylish consoles. The load times here are fantastic, thanks to the speedy NVME SSDs, and the variable refresh rate support allows for crystal-clear motion while you’re playing.

The addition of another controller is an obvious plus, as you can start playing with friends the moment you get your console hooked up, with hundreds of multiplayer games available on the coveted Xbox Game Pass.

We gave the Xbox Series S a fantastic 4.5/5 stars, as despite it coming in as the least powerful of the two Microsoft consoles, when we tested it we found it still features all the ground-breaking features that make it stand out from the last generation of consoles.

With that in mind, the Razer Rishi, which usually retails for around £60, is one of the best ways to play games on your mobile, winning a four-star review from us, thanks to its compact design and easy setup.

With Xbox Game Pass and other game streaming services, you can play all your favourite exclusive titles on the go, making it the perfect addition to this bundle.