This unbelievable Pixel 3a XL deal is almost too good to be true

This Pixel 3a XL O2 contract is too good to miss, bagging you a fantastic handset with 30GB of data for just £22 a month after cashback.

Exceptional value for money, get your hands on the Pixel 3a XL and you’re looking at paying as little as £2.45 a month (when broken down) for your 30GB of data tariff with unlimited minutes and texts. Simply ensure you send your phone bill at the highlighted months to receive cashback on this usually £30 a month rate contract. It couldn’t be simpler.

Pixel 3a XL Contract Deal Google Pixel 3a XL on O2 - 30GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts Incredible value for money, pick up the gorgeous Pixel 3a XL with 6-inch Full HD OLED+ display and the impressive tech packed into its single sensor 12.2MP rear camera with Portrait and Night Sight shooting modes. Simply claim cashback to go from £30 a month to £22.

With the total cost of ownership coming to £528 after cashback, when you subtract the value of the handset itself at £469 and divide the remaining cost by the 24-month period of your contract, you’re looking at paying just £2.45 for this healthy dose of data, minutes and texts itself. If that isn’t enough to sell this phone to you, perhaps the specs will.

The cheaper variant to the full fat larger Pixel 3 handset, the Pixel 3a XL is still a worthy choice that offers all the fantastic specs, just in a more affordable package.

Perhaps a blessing in disguise, this also means that the Pixel 3a XL ditches the prospect of a full, edge to edge screen, instead hosting its front camera in an inoffensive slim forehead bezel, also boasting a slight chin. Whilst any kind of bezel on a smartphone is fast becoming outdated, when you remind yourself of the ghastly notch on the Pixel 3 XL, all can be forgiven for Google’s design choice this time around.

Able to enjoy a 6-inch, Full HD, OLED+ display, the Pixel 3a XL offers a stunning large screen experience, wrapped in a polycarbonate unibody that, whilst not feeling quite like the glass back of the Pixel 3, still looks pretty exceptional.

Even more standout is the Pixel 3a XL’s camera, clinging onto the very foundations that made the flagship itself so talked about. Although a single sensor is unlike what we’re seeing in other flagships now, the 12.2MP impresses, especially in Night Sight, which achieves exceptional, vivid results.

Of course, to create a more affordable phone, there are other cuts that have to be made in order to bring the price down with a mid-range Snapdragon 670 chipset under the hood of the Pixel 3a XL. That said, in our testing, other than some frame-rate drops where gaming was concerned, in normal day-to-day tasks the phone still held onto a fast, fluid performance.

With the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a XL expected in the first half of this year, you may not be able to get your hands on the Pixel 3a or Pixel 3a XL much longer. Considering what a great handset it is, and the fact this £22 a month O2 contract gives fantastic value for money, there’s no reason you shouldn’t be jumping on this offer.

