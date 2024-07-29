This tower fan deal can help you beat the heatwave

Ensure you stay comfortably cool during this heatwave and for the rest of the summer months without paying a premium, thanks to this deal on the Dreo Tower Fan.

The 42-inch Dreo Silent Tower Fan is currently just £76.49 on Amazon, saving a massive 24% off its usual £99.99 RRP.

Was £99.99

Now £76.49 View Deal

As the name suggests, the Dreo Silent Tower Fan is a bladeless fan that features a unique air-duct design to help minimise noise, with Dreo promising it will stay as quiet as 34dB.

Not only that but thanks to its hyper precision bearing, humming noise is eliminated even when the fan is set to higher speeds and settings.

The Dreo Tower Fan features a choice of six airflow speeds and four modes to select from, all of which are displayed clearly on the fan’s LED panel. If you need to change the mode or speed then simply use the on-device control panel or the remote control to adjust accordingly.

The four modes include Normal, Natural, Sleep and Auto, with the latter automatically adjusting the fan’s wind speed according to the ambient temperature. When Sleep mode is enabled, the LED display will switch off after 20 seconds so you won’t be disturbed by the light during the nighttime.

Its 90° oscillation, when paired with the powerful motor, means that airflow is effectively and evenly distributed throughout the entire room, ensuring maximum coverage of up to nine metres.

Although we haven’t reviewed this model ourselves, the Dreo Silent Tower Fan currently boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon, based on over a whopping 22,370 customer reviews. Customers appreciated the functionality, speed and value of the fan and confirmed that it’s a quiet device.

If you’re always wishing you had a decent fan during the summer months then now is the perfect time to act, thanks to this deal on the Dreo Silent Tower Fan. Now just £76.49, this is a genuine bargain that will comfortably see you through the summer months.