This thumb-sized action camera just plummeted to a bargain price
If you’ve been mulling over buying an action camera this summer, this could be the perfect opportunity.
The Insta360 Go 3 has plummeted to just £319.99 on Amazon. That’s 21% lower than the Go 3’s £404.99 RRP less than a year after the thumb-sized action camera first hit shelves.
Is the Insta360 Go 3 worth buying?
A new miniature-bar for action cameras
Pros
- Now shoots at 2.7K
- Vastly superior microphones
- No more overheating
- The Action Pod is great
Cons
- Low-light scenes are still too difficult
- Quite a hefty price bump
The Insta360 Go 3 is a tiny, lightweight action camera that weighs only 35g.
The Go 3’s magnetic mount makes it easy to record hands-free vlogs in stunning 2.7K resolution, with accessories like the Magnet Pendant and Easy Clip making the camera incredibly versatile. Connect the camera to the Action Pod for a flip touchscreen, live preview, remote control, and 170-minute battery life.
Features like FlowState Stabilisation and the 360 Horizon Lock keep footage shake-free and ensure your video remains upright. The camera also includes up to 5m (16ft) of waterproofing, making it rugged enough to take to the beach.
Finally, Insta360’s AI-powered editing suite makes it possible to generate highlights and reels with matching music with very little effort.
If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Insta360 Go 3 review.
