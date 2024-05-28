Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This thumb-sized action camera just plummeted to a bargain price

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been mulling over buying an action camera this summer, this could be the perfect opportunity. 

The Insta360 Go 3 has plummeted to just £319.99 on Amazon. That’s 21% lower than the Go 3’s £404.99 RRP less than a year after the thumb-sized action camera first hit shelves. 

Save 21% on this tiny Insta360 action camera

Save 21% on this tiny Insta360 action camera

The 4.5-star Insta360 Go 3 has dropped to just £319.99 on Amazon. That’s a huge 21% discount compared to the action camera’s £404.99 RRP, saving you £85 when you shop today.

  • Amazon
  • Was £404.99
  • £319.99
View Deal

Shop today to save £85 on the small and lightweight 64GB vlogging camera and bag it at its lowest price yet. 

Is the Insta360 Go 3 worth buying? 

The Insta360 Go 3 on its own
rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star rating-star
Recommended

A new miniature-bar for action cameras

Pros

  • Now shoots at 2.7K
  • Vastly superior microphones
  • No more overheating
  • The Action Pod is great

Cons

  • Low-light scenes are still too difficult
  • Quite a hefty price bump

The Insta360 Go 3 is a tiny, lightweight action camera that weighs only 35g. 

The Go 3’s magnetic mount makes it easy to record hands-free vlogs in stunning 2.7K resolution, with accessories like the Magnet Pendant and Easy Clip making the camera incredibly versatile. Connect the camera to the Action Pod for a flip touchscreen, live preview, remote control, and 170-minute battery life. 

Features like FlowState Stabilisation and the 360 Horizon Lock keep footage shake-free and ensure your video remains upright. The camera also includes up to 5m (16ft) of waterproofing, making it rugged enough to take to the beach. 

Finally, Insta360’s AI-powered editing suite makes it possible to generate highlights and reels with matching music with very little effort. 

If you want to find out more, make sure you take a look at our comprehensive Insta360 Go 3 review

Looking for a different deal? 

If you’d prefer to pick up the latest GoPro, Currys is currently offering a major discount on this camera and accessories bundle that you won’t want to miss. 

You might like…

The Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut you’ve been waiting for is here

The Galaxy S24 Ultra price cut you’ve been waiting for is here

Jessica Gorringe 47 mins ago
The ultimate GoPro Hero vlogging kit is now going cheap

The ultimate GoPro Hero vlogging kit is now going cheap

Chris Smith 4 days ago
The big PSVR 2 price drop has arrived

The big PSVR 2 price drop has arrived

Chris Smith 4 days ago
This exclusive Nextbase discount code lets you kit out your car for less

This exclusive Nextbase discount code lets you kit out your car for less

Nick Rayner 4 days ago
Amazon has a Bose soundbar deal for the ages

Amazon has a Bose soundbar deal for the ages

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Amazon Fire TV Sticks are going cheap way ahead of Prime Day

Amazon Fire TV Sticks are going cheap way ahead of Prime Day

Thomas Deehan 4 days ago
Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words