This tempting Samsung tablet is somehow half price

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

How does a half price Samsung tablet sound to you on this summer’s evening? Yes, it sounds pretty sweet to us too.

Right now, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Plus for just £499 with the code 50OFFTABS8. That’s 50% off the £999 asking price.

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Plus is 50% off

Samsung Galaxy S8+ Plus is 50% off

eBay is offering the 2022 Galaxy Tab S8+ for £499 with the code 50OFFTABS8. That’s a 50% saving on the initial asking price

  eBay
  Was £999
  Now £999
View Deal

This tablet, with a super slim profile (just 5.7mm thin) is available in the graphite colour and comes with free delivery from the Samsung UK eBay store.

This model comes with 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and Wi-Fi connectivity. It rune on a 4nm 64-bit octa-core processor, which offers plenty of power. It’s also got a 12.4 inch display with a resolution of 2800 x 1752 Super AMOLED and a 120Hz refresh rate. The touchscreen also supports and includes the Samsung S-Pen with magnetic connectivity to the body of the tablet. There’s also an in-display fingerprint sensor.

As for the camera, there’s a 13-megapixel and 6-megapixel ultrawide sensor on the back of the camera. The front of the device also includes a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera for selfies and video calls. Speakers include support for Dolby Atmos when recording and playing video, as well as within video conferences.

Granted, the Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has been around for a couple of years now and has been succeeded by the S9 series of Android tablets, but the S8 Plus is still a brilliant Android tablet. When we went hands-on with the device in early 2022 and our reporter was impressed with what he saw. This is a deal you don’t want to sleep on.

