This Tefal dual drawer air fryer is now half as cheap as a Ninja one

If you’re looking for a great dual drawer air fryer deal, and don’t want to splash out the big bucks on a Ninja, this Tefal deal gets you similar attributes on the cheap.

Amazon is selling the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital air fryer for just £99 right now. That’s a huge 45% saving on its £179.99 RRP.

The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital air fryer is now available for around half the price of an equivalent Ninja.

More to the point, that’s less than half the price of the Ninja Foodi Max Dual Zone Air Fryer AF400UK, which is typically our go to pick for capacious dual drawer air fryers, and carries an RRP of £269.99.

The Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital air fryer gives you 8.3L of cooking capacity spread across two separate cooking drawers. There’s an unequal 5.2L/3.2L split here too, which means you can pick the right compartment to suit whatever meal you’re cooking.

This means you can only heat the smaller compartment if you have a small cooking job to do, saving energy and money. Of course, if you opt to use both you can cook two separate components for a full meal for eight people. Alternatively, cook a main and a side and have the Tefal Easy Fry Dual Zone Digital sync up the times so it’s all ready simultaneously.

The benefits of using an air fryer are many, including up to 40 percent faster cooking times and an energy saving of up to 70 percent.

Meanwhile, the free Tefal app will provide you with hundreds of recipe ideas for your new air fryer.

As Black Friday approaches, you can bet your bottom dollar that air fryer deals will be some of the hottest on the internet. However, we doubt you’ll find a better air fryer deal than this one right here. Be sure to bookmark our Black Friday hub page for all the latest.