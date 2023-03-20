 large image

Exclusive Discount: Get NordVPN from just £2.84 per month with code “TrustedReviews” at checkout

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Switch OLED price crash is too good to pass up

Adam Speight By Adam Speight
Reviews and Evergreen Writer

The excellent Nintendo Switch OLED has gotten a bumper price cut, remarkably now coming in at under £300 on Hit.

Nintendo’s joyful hybrid console is now on sale for just £289.99, down from £309.99. The Switch OLED gained a 4-star review on its release, calling it a “fantastic upgrade for portable play.” With the new crisp display and this £20 off, it’s now got to be the go-to option for those looking to dive into Nintendo’s console gaming world, both at home and on-the-go.

That’s just under £290 for a console that gives you the best Nintendo Switch experience, from that stunning panel and an improved kickstand to access to modern classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as well as boosted storage capacity. It’s nigh-on endless fun for a newly low price.

Save £20 on the Nintendo Switch OLED

Save £20 on the Nintendo Switch OLED

Switch OLED is the best way to experience Nintendo and it’s now at a discounted price.

  • Hit
  • Was £309.99
  • Now £289.99
View Deal

The new 7-inch OLED screen is an immersive wonder, with the bezels trimmed down to reduce the impact the bigger display has on the overall console footprint. Nintendo games have never looked better, offering improved contrast and heightened colour accuracy. Our review salivated over how good Metroid Dread looked on this gaming console, inviting you into the best of Nintendo’s catalogue better than ever before.

The kickstand is a big improvement, with the small and flimsy offering on the regular Switch often presenting quite the frustration. The new wider stand is sturdy and reliable. Performance may have not been boosted but the speakers also get a bump, now louder and clearer. The dock is improved too, with a simpler design and access to a handy Ethernet port.

If you’ve been considering a new Switch, especially with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the horizon, then this £289.99 deal offers great value-for-money on the best Nintendo console you can buy right now. The new display is a revelation, bringing new life to some excellent games.

You might like…

This PS5 price cut has to be seen to be believed

This PS5 price cut has to be seen to be believed

Thomas Deehan 8 hours ago
This £20 Alexa clock is a smart home bargain

This £20 Alexa clock is a smart home bargain

Hannah Davies 9 hours ago
Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro gets a tempting discount

Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro gets a tempting discount

Chris Smith 3 days ago
The M1 MacBook Air is back down to a very tempting price

The M1 MacBook Air is back down to a very tempting price

Hannah Davies 3 days ago
The iPhone 14 Plus is now cheaper than the iPhone 14 with this deal

The iPhone 14 Plus is now cheaper than the iPhone 14 with this deal

Gemma Ryles 3 days ago
This Pixel 7 contract is cheaper than going SIM-free

This Pixel 7 contract is cheaper than going SIM-free

Chris Smith 1 week ago
Adam Speight
By Adam Speight
Reviews and Evergreen Writer
Adam joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Newcastle University with an MA in Multimedia Journalism. He has a background in covering everything from consumer tech and video ga…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.