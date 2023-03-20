This Switch OLED price crash is too good to pass up

The excellent Nintendo Switch OLED has gotten a bumper price cut, remarkably now coming in at under £300 on Hit.

Nintendo’s joyful hybrid console is now on sale for just £289.99, down from £309.99. The Switch OLED gained a 4-star review on its release, calling it a “fantastic upgrade for portable play.” With the new crisp display and this £20 off, it’s now got to be the go-to option for those looking to dive into Nintendo’s console gaming world, both at home and on-the-go.

That’s just under £290 for a console that gives you the best Nintendo Switch experience, from that stunning panel and an improved kickstand to access to modern classics like The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild as well as boosted storage capacity. It’s nigh-on endless fun for a newly low price.

Save £20 on the Nintendo Switch OLED Switch OLED is the best way to experience Nintendo and it’s now at a discounted price. Hit

Was £309.99

Now £289.99 View Deal

The new 7-inch OLED screen is an immersive wonder, with the bezels trimmed down to reduce the impact the bigger display has on the overall console footprint. Nintendo games have never looked better, offering improved contrast and heightened colour accuracy. Our review salivated over how good Metroid Dread looked on this gaming console, inviting you into the best of Nintendo’s catalogue better than ever before.

The kickstand is a big improvement, with the small and flimsy offering on the regular Switch often presenting quite the frustration. The new wider stand is sturdy and reliable. Performance may have not been boosted but the speakers also get a bump, now louder and clearer. The dock is improved too, with a simpler design and access to a handy Ethernet port.

If you’ve been considering a new Switch, especially with The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the horizon, then this £289.99 deal offers great value-for-money on the best Nintendo console you can buy right now. The new display is a revelation, bringing new life to some excellent games.