Fonehouse has a great EE tariff that gets you the still superb iPhone 8 for just £28 a month and no upfront cost.

Not fussed about having the very latest iPhone? Considering all the current noise around a potential iPhone SE 2 taking inspiration from the iPhone 8, the last of Apple’s thick bezelled smartphones, we have to ask ourselves: why not just pick up an iPhone 8? Especially considering there are so many affordable contract deals out there.

iPhone 8 Contract Deal Apple iPhone 8 on EE - 16GB of Data, Unlimited Minutes and Texts Get a fantastic deal with this iPhone 8 contract on EE and enjoy perks like free access to BT Sport for 3 months and Apple Music for 6 months.

Offering 16GB of data a month, as well as unlimited minutes and texts, you can enjoy your iPhone 8 on this EE tariff and pay just £28 a month with no upfront costs.

Totalling £672 across the 24-month contract period, subtract the cost of the handset itself when bought outright (priced at £479 on the official Apple store), you’re looking at paying just £8.04 a month for the tariff itself in this slick iPhone 8 deal.

As previously mentioned, the iPhone 8 was the last we saw of Apple’s thick bezelled handsets. Whilst for some, the unveiling of the iPhone X was a breath of fresh air, others missed features of the iPhones of yesteryear, namely Touch ID.

With an almost bezel-less design, the iPhone X paved the way for Apple’s Face ID technology. Many have qualms about it though, including its effectiveness – or lack there of – in the dark.

With the iPhone 8, though, you needn’t say goodbye. You can also easily grasp it in one hand with its much smaller sizing, the HD True Tone display stretching across 4.7-inches, ideal for those pulling the hair out at the ever increasing size of flagship smartphones.

The iPhone 8 also packs the latest software from Apple, iOS 13, meaning you’ll be able to benefit from new features like Dark Mode.

In terms of camera, its loaded with a 12MP rear-camera and 8MP front-facing camera. At the time of release, this camera was a huge leap from the iPhone 7 and, although not as featured packed as the triple threat of the iPhone 11 Pro, or even the dual camera we’ve seen on the Plus variants of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 8, it’s still a decent bit of tech that snaps a brilliant photo.

A great choice for those who don’t want to commit to an extortionate iPhone contract, this 16GB tariff is also ideal for parents looking for an affordable contract for their kids.

