This stylish Nespresso coffee machine has plummeted below £50

If you’re after a smart and speedy coffee machine on the cheap, Currys should be one of the first places you turn to for a Nespresso deal.

The UK retailer is offering a huge £60 discount (£59.01 to be exact) on the Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Pop, with a current price of £49.99 rather than the £109 it cost as recently as October.

So what are you getting for your £50? The Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Pop 11729 Smart Coffee Machine can rustle you up an espresso in less time than it takes to say its rather convoluted name, with 19-bar pressure supplying the requisite intense coffee flavour.

Save £59.01 on the Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Pop Currys is offering the Nespresso by Magimix Vertuo Pop for just £49.99, which is a saving of £59.01. Currys

Save £59.01

Now £49.99 View Deal

With over 30 types of coffee pods available and four cup sizes, you should be able to find a coffee type that meets your tastes. Automatic blend recognition technology will adjust the machine’s settings according to the pod that you insert. Just press the button, and you’ll have a perfectly made coffee in seconds.

If you’ve missed out on the whole Nespresso revolution, centrifusion technology spins those pods at 4000 rotations a minute, which produces a silky layer of foam.

Just to be clear, Vertuo machines such as this deal in newer, larger pods than the brand’s Original machines. They’re better suited to longer drinks, and there are more coffee types to choose from in the Vertuo category. A removable tank with a 0.56 litre capacity should keep the refill process relatively pain-free, too.

We haven’t reviewed this specific model, but we have reviewed other Nespresso Vertuo machines in the past, and have generally found them to be excellent at what they do. Check out our Best Nespresso machine 2023 feature for an overview of the range, then jump on this deal.