This stylish bean-to-cup coffee machine is now 50% off

DeLonghi makes some of the best looking coffee machines out there, but more often than not you will pay for that style. Here’s a rare chance to get 50% off.

Currys is selling the DeLonghi Dinamica bean-to-cup coffee machine for £399. That’s a £400.99 saving on the £799.99 asking price. Currys records that being the price as recently as June this year.

This machine promises to make café style coffee and esperesso drinks in the home setting. This model will enable you to recreate and customise 18 popualr drinks, including latte, cappuccino, espresso, iced coffee and flat white.

You’ll get precise espresso and there’s a LatteCrema system to automatically froth milk to the desired setting. There’s no need to hold a jug of milk under a frother, the white stuff is contained within its own vessel and emerges from the tap as programmed. There’s also a built-in conical burr grinder that includes 13 settings for the beans of your choosing.

All receipes are available via a simple touch of a button on the control panel, with everything neatly displayed on the LCD screen. You can also store your own receipes and recreate them at will. Choosing a recipe will handle the grinding, brewing and frothing for you, for highly repeatable results.

This model is noted for its beautifullly meticulous and compact design that’ll look at home in any modern kitchen without taking up too much countertop space. We haven’t reviewed this particular model, but Currys shoppers have given it an average 4.7 star rating from more than 500 reviews. It comes with a 100 day money back guarantee and a 2-year warranty.