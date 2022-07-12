 large image

This stunning Pixel 6 deal makes the upcoming Pixel 6a a tough sell

Amazon’s annual Prime Day shopping event is here and there are plenty of excellent smartphone deals – including this tempting Google Pixel 6 and Pixel Buds bundle.

As part of the Prime Day sale, Amazon is offering the Pixel 6 smartphone along with a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series (these are Google wireless, in-ear headphones) for the very tasty price of £449.

That’s a saving of £249.99 against buying both separately and one of the hottest Prime Day deals we’ve seen so far. As a comparison, Google currently has the Pixel 6 on offer and it’s selling it at £449 without the included buds.

What makes this purchase even more enticing is that at £449, the Pixel 6 bundle is only £50 more expensive than the forthcoming Pixel 6a. The 6a is meant to be Google’s budget Pixel option, but it lacks many of the features you’ll find on the Pixel 6. This includes aspects like the 90Hz screen and updated camera system.

We were very impressed by the Pixel 6 when we reviewed at, saying “The camera, design, performance and just about everything else has been improved (when compared to the Pixel 5). If you thought Google was going to fall into the rhythm of taking no risks with its phones after 2020’s focus on cheaper devices then both the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will prove you wrong.”

Headline features for the smartphone include a 90Hz OLED display, 50MP main camera, 128GB of storage and Google’s own Tensor chipset.

We also praised the Pixel Buds A when we reviewed them. Our verdict read “The Google Pixel Buds A-Series are a solid cheap true wireless pair. Their clear and detailed sound is not the most adventurous, but the design and features are solid and Google Assistant integration is excellent.”

The Pixel Buds feature 12mm dynamic drivers, Adaptive sound and Google Assistant support.

