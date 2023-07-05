This Street Fighter 6 discount is the biggest one yet

The RRP of Street Fighter 6 has been given a proper seeing to in recent weeks, but Hit has just supplied the knock-out punch with a massive discount.

UK online retailer Hit (which used to be known as Base.com) is now selling Capcom’s latest beat-’em-up for £34.85. That’s a discount of £25.14 on the usual £59.99 price for Street Fighter 6.

We’ve listed the PS5 version here, but the saving also applies to the Xbox Series X/S version of the game.

Considering the game only launched in June, and that it’s been receiving near-universal rave reviews, that’s quite something.

Capcom has reached out to the mainstream with the latest edition of its famous brawler. If you so choose, you can pull off all of those fancy special moves without having to contort your wrists.

Of course, you’ll only get so far with button mashing. The Street Fighter series has always been as much about timing and strategy than dexterity, and you’ll still need to apply plenty of the former two attributes if you’re to win those 1v1 multiplayer battles – whether in person or online.

If you’re more of a solo player, or just wish to learn the ropes without taking countless hidings from fighting game genre nerds, then you’ll be glad to hear that Street Fight 6 has a fully fleshed out single player campaign. It’s supposed to be awesome.

With Hit now offering the biggest discount on the game we’ve seen since launch, it’s the ideal time to give this inclusive beat-’em-up a shot.