This streaming stick deal will smarten up your bedroom TV

The Amazon Fire TV Stick lite is the ultimate low cost streaming device for travel or for that secondary TV in the kitchen or bedrooms.

Right now you can get this model for 50% off at Amazon bringing the price down to just $14.99. There’s two-day delivery at no extra cost for Amazon Prime subscribers too.

Fire TV Stick Lite deal Amazon is selling the Fire TV Stick Lite for 50% off now. You can smarten-up any television for just $14.99 Amazon US

50% off

$14.99 View Deal

The Fire TV Stick Lite is currently being phased out by Amazon, which is part of the reason why this model is currently so cheap.

It’s still ideal for the secondary, non-4K displays in your house as it supports full HD video resolution with HDR10+ for more vivid colours and contrasts.

You’ll get access to a full suite of streaming apps including the likes of Disney+, Netflix, Prime Video, Max, Apple TV, Paramount+, Hulu and everything in between.

There’s a bundled in remote control with a button to activate Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant. You can use Alexa to launch content, perform searches and control smart home devices you have connected to your account.

One of the real plusses of this device is the ability to plug and play into the back of a HDMI port on the back of most displays you’ll find. It’s a great option for a bedroom television, but also for taking on your travels and popping into the back of a hotel set.

Our reviewer said you should buy if: “You want to broaden your choice on on-demand and streaming service apps, on a budget. For very little outlay, the Fire TV Stick Lite brings pretty much every on-demand and subscription streaming service app worth having to your TV.”

As we mentioned, this isn’t the newest model. Amazon recently released the Fire Stick HD, which includes a new Alexa remote that allows you to control your TV’s power and volume.

That model is currently on sale for $19.99 in a limited time deal that brings the price down from $34.99. If you can spring for it, this is the better option. You can compare the two models here.