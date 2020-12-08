This Spider-Man: Miles Morales deal is unmissable for PS5 owners

If you’re one of the lucky few who managed to get their hands on a PS5, then this offer is just for you – letting you bag a copy of Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition for just £55.19.

To get the game at this low price (which would usually set you back £69.99), you only need to use the code PICK8OFF at the checkout. Be warned however, the code expires on Thursday 10th December and stock is already low for the game, so don’t wait around if you fancy enjoying some web-slinging action in time for Christmas.

Eagle-eyed fans will know that the Ultimate Edition of Spider-Man: Miles Morales also includes a remastered version of the original Marvel’s Spider-Man that first appeared on PS4, now optimised for the PS5 hardware. With two fantastic games in one, the Ultimate Edition is the version that we recommend buying to complete the Spider-Man experience on PS5.

Alongside Demon’s Souls, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is a must-have title in the PS5’s launch line-up. As a sequel to Insomniac’s original take on the Spider-Man universe, Miles Morales picks up where the last game left off but this time it puts the titular hero in the driving seat, finally giving him a chance to shine in his own game.

Our Games Editor, Jade King, bestowed Spider-Man: Miles Morales with a high 4-star rating and a Trusted Reviews recommended award. In her review for the game, she detailed: “If you’re picking up a PS5 this month, you need to own Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales. It’s a gorgeous showcase for the platform, even if it’s also launching on PS4. The implementation of ray tracing makes the city of Manhattan feel more alive and reactive than ever before, with minimal impact on performance. If that’s not your cup of tea, you can play at a seamless 60fps with visuals that still pack a punch.”

For any budding PS5 owner, there’s very little reason as to why you shouldn’t pick up Spider-Man: Miles Morales, so if you’ve been holding out for a discount on the Ultimate Edition then this is exactly what you’ve been hoping for.

