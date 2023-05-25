This Sony WF-1000XM4 price cut is too good to miss

The Sony WF-1000XM4 true wireless earbuds have been among our favourites for a couple of years now and, at this price, they’re even harder to resist.

Amazon US is currently selling a new pair of the Sony WF-1000XM4 for just $188. That’s a saving of a third on the current list price of $279.99.

The buds boast the V1 processor for excellent noise cancellation as well as LDAC support for higher quality audio. There’s also 8 hours of battery life from a single charge and a case to keep them replenished on the road.

This is a bona fide five-star pair of true wireless headphones that have long been prominently featured within our best wireless earbuds round-up.

We love the impressively rich sound, the brilliant noise cancellation, compact design and water resistance through the IPX4 rating. One of our only initial complaints was the expense, but that’s a non-factor given the discount on offer from Amazon right now.

Our reviewer, in affording the rare perfect score, noted: “Sony find more improvements with their premium true wireless in the WF-1000XM4. It’s better in terms of and comfort; the feature set is extensive, the noise cancellation is impressive, and they sound fantastic.”

Given these buds have been leading the way for Sony’s true wireless offerings for two years now, it may be high time for a sequel.

However, Sony has yet to announce that product. We expect that to change over the summer, but as of right now the WF-1000XM4 remains the latest and greatest option from the Japanese giant.