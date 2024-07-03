This Sonos soundbar deal can make the Euros sound even better

One of our favourite audio-enhancing soundbars, the Sonos Beam Gen 2, is currently seeing a huge 26% discount, just in time to see you through to the end of the Euros.

Save £130 and get a certified refurbished Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar from the official Sonos eBay outlet for just £369.

Save £130 on the Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar Get a certified refurbished Sonos Beam Gen 2 Soundbar for just £369 from the official Sonos outlet on eBay. Sonos outlet via eBay

RRP £499

Now £369 View Deal

Sonos explains that all its refurbished products undergo “thorough testing to guarantee Sonos quality” and include the same warranty and mint condition packaging as a new product.

With its sleek and modern shape, the Sonos Beam Gen 2 is designed to blend seamlessly into its surroundings and is small and light enough to be placed either on top of furniture or mounted onto a wall.

Boasting spatial audio capabilities, the Beam Gen 2 uses Dolby Atmos technology alongside its upward-firing drivers to create a multi-dimensional soundstage, whatever you’re watching.

Not only that, but the Beam Gen 2 promises to finely-tune audio, ensuring you can hear every word with precision and clarity. Turn on Speech Enhancement in the Sonos app for even more detailed audio.

Enjoy balanced audio at any volume thanks to Night Sound, which reduces the intensity of loud effects while enhancing quieter noises, making it perfect for instances when you need to keep the volume down but don’t want to compromise on the listening quality.

Fitted with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, you can control your smart home devices and manage your calendar straight from the Beam Gen 2. It’s also compatible with the Sonos app, allowing you to connect to all your usual streaming services, discover new music on Sonos Radio and personalise your listening settings.

We gave the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar a 4.5-star rating, with Home Editor David Ludlow concluding: “If you want an immersive way of boosting sound from your TV, and a device that will fit into your multi-room setup, the Beam is hard to beat.”

If you’re looking to enhance your TV’s audio then the Sonos Beam Gen 2 soundbar is a worthy investment. Not only does it significantly boost audio quality, across all types of content, but it works in most households and doesn’t require a lengthy set-up.