This Sonos Era 300 deal just obliterates all other speakers

The Sonos Era 300 is being featured in a deal that makes it the best buy on the speaker market.

It’s being offered on Peter Tyson’s eBay outlet, where the price has already been slashed from £449 to £359. That’s a 20% saving straight off the bat, which happens to be the same saving that Sonos is offering right now on its website.

However, if you use the code MAYPAY15 at checkout, you’ll save yourself even more money. The final price for this classy multi-room speaker: just £305.15.

That’s outstanding value for a speaker we called “one of the more exciting and interesting efforts in the wireless speaker market” in our 4.5-star review.

The Sonos Era 300 provides an expansive Dolby Atmos presentation, underpinned by clear, detailed, and balanced sound. Our reviewer found it to be a good listen even at lower volumes, too, which is the sign of a good speaker. Open it out, however, and you’ll be rewarded.

Android users can achieve the ideal sound for your environment using Quick Tune Trueplay, which utilises the speaker’s onboard microphones to measure your room’s acoustics and calibrate accordingly. If you own an iPhone, you can use the more advanced Trueplay together with your iPhone’s mic to achieve even more nuanced results.

What with this being a Sonos speaker, it’s dead easy to get set up with multi-room audio.

We concluded our Sonos Era 300 review by stating that it was worthy of the investment at full price. With this discount applied, we can upgrade that to ‘no-brainer’ status.