This Sonos Arc deal make Christmas movies sound sweeter

Sonos just introduced the Arc Ultra soundbar, which means there’s an excellent opportunity to save on the original Dolby Atmos-packing Sonos Arc.

Amazon is selling the Sonos Arc for just £598.98, which is £210.02 off the recent £799 asking price. That’s a saving of over 25% on this top-rated soundbar. Considering this model started at £899, that’s some bargain. Plus it’s available in white and black to match your entertainment set-up.

There’s the option for rapid delivery through Amazon Prime at no extra costs, which means you can be cosied up enjoying those Christmas films on the sofa with a magnificently detailed and immersive soundscape. Christmas Is All Around from Love Actually will have never sounded better, put it that way.

The Sonos Arc, launched in 2020, was a huge leap forward for Sonos that made it a serious home cinema player, beyond its great renown for multi-room music.

We gave it a 4.5 star score from a possible five and praised the expansive, well defined and invigorating sound, the good impression of width and height provided by Dolby Atmos, and the ample control options. There’s AirPlay 2 for casting from iOS devices and support for Amazon Alexa too.

Another great-going-on-brilliant speaker from Sonos Pros Expansive, well-defined and invigorating sound

Good impression of audio height and width

Fine spec

Ample control options Cons Slightly bumpy frequency response

Some treble stridency

No MQA support

Our reviewer reported the Sonos Arc was able “to do justice to cutting-edge movie soundtracks” and called it a “great-going-on-brilliant” Sonos speaker.

They concluded: “Prospective customers who are already partial to the Sonos system (and who consequently know how simple and straightforward it is to live with) are unlikely to spend much time considering alternatives. The Arc can handle music as well as film soundtracks. In that sense it doubles up as home cinema system and a music system.”