This slimline Shark vacuum cleaner is now cheaper than it was during Black Friday

Yes, you read that headline right – an outstanding Shark vacuum deal has just appeared on Amazon that puts the Black Friday sale to shame.

Right now you can get the Shark Stratos Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner for just £199, marking a huge £100 saving off the RRP. Admittedly, the deal did make a brief appearance during the Cyber Monday sale but only for a brief period of time, whereas it remained at its full price RRP throughout Black Friday.

Given that the Shark Stratos is one of the slimmest corded vacuums you can find right now, this is a great pick for anyone who lives in a small flat or who simply doesn’t have a ton of storage space to work with. It can even fold when not in use, making it even easier to store in a container or under a bed.

Shark Stratos vacuum plummets to £199 Now’s the time to bag a powerful Shark vacuum cleaner on the cheap with this fantastic deal from Amazon. Amazon

Was £299.99

Now £199 View Deal

Shark is already known for manufacturing some of the most powerful and reliable vacuum cleaners on the market, and the Stratos model is no different. This model features a handy anti-hair wrap system that means it won’t be held up by any loose hairs on the ground, and there are plenty of attachments included that allow you to better tackle pet hair if you live with any furry friends.

For those hard to reach spots, the flexology stem allows you to angle the vacuum to suit your needs, and the built-in LED lights make it easier to find dirt in those otherwise neglected corners.

If you’re in need of a powerful vacuum that doesn’t break the bank then you’ll be hard pressed to find a better offer than this one. Just make sure to nab it before it goes back up in price.