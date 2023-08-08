Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Sky Glass deal comes with six months of Sky Sports for free

Sky is offering six months of Sky Sports for free when you buy a Sky Glass TV, which is a top deal.

The Sky Glass deals are coming thick and fast. This one offers you six months Sky Sports for free when you sign up for one of the UK broadcaster’s slick smart television sets.

That’s eight dedicated channels of wall to wall sports coverage plus a Netflix subscription, all viewable on a stylish Sky Glass TV set, from just £14 a month for the first three months. It’ll cost you £40 a month thereafter for the rest of this 18-month contract.

The Sky Glass TV range comes in three sizes: 43-inch, 55-inch, and 65-inch. Each TV gives you a slick UI, pumped up sound, stylish looks, and a new Vivid mode that bolster HDR playback performance.

We scored Sky Glass 4 out of 5 in our review, praising its value and Sky’s willingness to constantly improve it through major software updates. Provided you’ve got a solid broadband service, it’s a great one-stop-shop for a whole heap of high quality entertainment.

Scroll down a little further on the deal page linked above and you’ll find the other Sky Glass deal we’ve been raving about in recent days. Sky is bundling its Glass TV together with the Sky Live interactive camera, for just £20 a month for the first three months.

You can head over to our deal post for more details, suffice to say it’s a fascinating package that opens up a world of interactivity, including living room video calls and watch-along sessions.

