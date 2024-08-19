This Shark vacuum deal just made cordless cleaning affordable

Looking for a vacuum cleaner that’s impressively powerful, easy-to-use and works across the whole house without breaking the bank? This Shark cordless vacuum is perfect for you.

Save £90 and get the Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum (IZ202UKT) for just £189.99 in this epic deal from Currys.

Was £279.99

Now £189.99 View Deal

Perfect for pet owners, the IZ202UKT boasts Shark’s own Anti Hair Wrap Technology which prevents short, long and pet hair from becoming tangled in the brush roll, thanks to its unique comb and brustle guards which remove hair as you clean.

Not only that but the brush head is fitted with bright LED headlights to illuminate your cleaning path and ensure you don’t miss any spots of dust on the floor.

The IZ202UKT also features a flexible wand which bends easily to clean under low-lying furniture and can be folded for compact and freestanding storage space. This wand, coined Flexology by Shark, can then be removed to transform the device into a handheld vacuum, allowing you to easily clean stairs, soft furnishings and even your car.

Over 99% of household dust and allergens are captured and contained with a completely sealed unit inside the vacuum, making this perfect for households with allergy sufferers.

There’s up to 40 minutes of battery life available, which should be enough for an entire home clean. When it does come time to top things up, the removable battery can be charged either on or off the vacuum, making it incredibly convenient.

Shark even includes a trio of genuinely useful attachments, including a crevice tool for cleaning hard-to-reach areas, an upholstery tool for soft furnishings and an Anti Hair Wrap Pet tool designed for removing embedded hair for areas.

Although we haven’t reviewed this model yet, the Shark IZ202UKT boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating on Currys, based on a massive 1140 reviews.

If you’re looking for a versatile and powerful vacuum that makes light work of an entire home clean, then we’d seriously recommend snapping up this deal on the Shark IZ202UKT cordless vacuum.