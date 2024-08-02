This Shark deal makes cordless vacuums affordable

If you’re fed up with your traditional corded vacuum and want a more versatile and lightweight cordless model that’s equally as powerful, then you should seriously consider this Shark deal.

Save a massive £150 and get the Shark Anti Hair Wrap with PowerFins Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (IZ300UKT) for just £229.99 with this Epic Deal from Currys.

The IZ300UKT is an impressively powerful and feature-packed cordless vacuum that’s packed with Shark’s unique technology to help make light work of household cleaning.

Its flexible wand, coined Flexology, is designed to help you access hard-to-reach areas across your home such as under furniture. This design also means you can easily fold the vacuum down for compact storage.

You can even transform the Shark into a handheld cordless model at the touch of a button, allowing you to clean stairs, upholstery and even the car with ease.

Operating the vacuum is simple too, thanks to the clear LED display which allows you to toggle between Eco, Deep Clean and Boost mode when needed. The display also shows the time remaining of its 60-minute battery life, suction level and selected floor type too.

Included with the vacuum are useful extra tools and floor heads for a whole home clean, although the main DuoClean floorhead is arguably the star of the show. Not only is it enhanced with Shark’s Powerfins to clean deeper into your carpets but it’s also fitted with Anti Hair Wrap technology which actively removes long, short and pet hair alike from the brush roll while you clean.

Also included with the vacuum is a Motorised Pet Tool so you can effortlessly remove embedded pet hair from upholstery too.

Although we haven’t reviewed this exact model yet, we have tested numerous similar Shark cordless vacuums and have always been left impressed with their performance. Otherwise, it boasts a 4.5-star rating based on over 516 verified customer reviews.

