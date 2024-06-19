Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Shark deal is the perfect chance to upgrade your vacuum

Need to upgrade your vacuum but don’t want to spend a fortune doing so? Now’s your chance, thanks to this offer on the powerful Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum.

Save £98.35 and get the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner with Anti Hair Wrap (IZ202UKT) for just £181.64 with this limited time deal on Amazon. 

Take nearly £100 off the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum

Upgrade your vacuum for less with this deal on the Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner on Amazon.

  • Was £279.99
  • Now £181.64
The Shark Cordless Stick vacuum is a lightweight, versatile and impressively powerful cleaner that’s perfect for an entire house clean, especially with its 40-minute runtime.

With a Shark Flexology wand, the vacuum bends seamlessly to reach notoriously tricky areas which also means you can easily fold your vacuum down for compact storage.

Not only is the wand impressively flexible but thanks to quick-release, the stick vacuum can quickly transform into a handheld model for easy stairs, upholstery and car cleaning.

Fitted with Shark’s anti hair wrap technology, long, short and even pet hair is removed from the motorised brush-roll as you clean. Its unique comb and bristle-guard separates work to keep the brush-roll free of tangles, so you can avoid the dreaded task of cutting hair clumps out from your vacuum. 

With two floor modes, the Shark easily switches between carpet and hard floor and adapts power accordingly. For any particularly difficult messes, simply pull the Boost trigger to enable an extra shot of power. 

Included with the vacuum are three useful attachments: a crevice tool for those harder to reach areas, a multi surface tool and a pet tool for drawing out embedded fur from surfaces. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this specific model, we have tested numerous Shark appliances and have rarely been disappointed. This model currently boasts a solid 4.5-star rating based on over 3,700 Amazon customer reviews. 

Customers found the vacuum easy to use, portable and efficient. They especially appreciate its power and how it “picks up [dirt] brilliantly”. 

Whether your household is full of pets or you just want a powerful vacuum that doubles as a portable handheld model, this Shark Cordless Stick is perfect for you. Not only does it boast a near-perfect rating on Amazon but at under £200, it’s a genuine bargain.

