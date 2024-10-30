This Samsung TV and soundbar bundle lets you upgrade everything in one go

This bundle deal gets you an excellent Samsung TV and throws in a soundbar for free.

Currys is now selling the Samsung QE65QN90DATXXU 65-inch Mini LED TV and the Samsung HW-C450/XU 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar as part of a bundle for £1,499. That’s £250 less than its launch price, and it also gives you the soundbar, worth £199, for free.

The Samsung QE65QN90DATXXU is a well-specced 65-inch QLED TV with a 4K resolution. QLED means that the TV set uses Quantum Dot technology, which is a type of LCD that shines its backlight shining into a Quantum Dot filter. This results in richer colours (Pantone has lent its seal of approval) and better contrast than a regular LCD, but without sacrificing on brightness.

Thanks to anti-glare technology and ultra-wide viewing angles, any seat is the best in the house.

Elsewhere the Samsung QE65QN90DATXXU supports refresh rates of up to 144Hz, which should be of particular interest to any hardcore gamers out there – especially those who like to hook up a gaming PC to their TV from time to time. Samsung also boasts of “ultra-low input lag”, which is another key factor in a high quality gaming set-up.

Samsung has implanted its powerful NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor at the heart of the TV, managing things like brightness, contrast, and sound whatever you’re watching or playing. It also upscales HD content to 4K for a constantly sharp picture.

It also supports Dolby Atmos sound, as well as Object Tracking Sound Plus. Together with the bundled soundbar, you can expect uses an immersive surround sound effect.

We haven’t reviewed this particular Samsung TV model, but we have reviewed others in the company’s Mini LED range, and have always found them to be superb. We awarded the Samsung QE65QN85C 4.5 out of 5 last year and the Samsung QE65QN95C a full 5 out of 5.

With Black Friday approaching fast, you might be tempted to hold out for a better TV deal. We can’t imagine you’ll get too many better bundles than this, however.