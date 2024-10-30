Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Samsung TV and soundbar bundle lets you upgrade everything in one go

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

This bundle deal gets you an excellent Samsung TV and throws in a soundbar for free.

Currys is now selling the Samsung QE65QN90DATXXU 65-inch Mini LED TV and the Samsung HW-C450/XU 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar as part of a bundle for £1,499. That’s £250 less than its launch price, and it also gives you the soundbar, worth £199, for free.

Buy the Samsung QE65QN90D TV, get the Samsung HW-C450 sound bar free

Buy the Samsung QE65QN90D TV, get the Samsung HW-C450 sound bar free

Currys is offering the Samsung QE65QN90DATXXU 65-inch Mini LED TV with the Samsung HW-C450/XU 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar bundled in for free.

  • Currys
  • Free sound bar
  • Now £1,499
View Deal

The Samsung QE65QN90DATXXU is a well-specced 65-inch QLED TV with a 4K resolution. QLED means that the TV set uses Quantum Dot technology, which is a type of LCD that shines its backlight shining into a Quantum Dot filter. This results in richer colours (Pantone has lent its seal of approval) and better contrast than a regular LCD, but without sacrificing on brightness.

Thanks to anti-glare technology and ultra-wide viewing angles, any seat is the best in the house.

Elsewhere the Samsung QE65QN90DATXXU supports refresh rates of up to 144Hz, which should be of particular interest to any hardcore gamers out there – especially those who like to hook up a gaming PC to their TV from time to time. Samsung also boasts of “ultra-low input lag”, which is another key factor in a high quality gaming set-up.

Samsung has implanted its powerful NQ4 AI Gen2 Processor at the heart of the TV, managing things like brightness, contrast, and sound whatever you’re watching or playing. It also upscales HD content to 4K for a constantly sharp picture.

It also supports Dolby Atmos sound, as well as Object Tracking Sound Plus. Together with the bundled soundbar, you can expect uses an immersive surround sound effect.

We haven’t reviewed this particular Samsung TV model, but we have reviewed others in the company’s Mini LED range, and have always found them to be superb. We awarded the Samsung QE65QN85C 4.5 out of 5 last year and the Samsung QE65QN95C a full 5 out of 5.

With Black Friday approaching fast, you might be tempted to hold out for a better TV deal. We can’t imagine you’ll get too many better bundles than this, however.

You might like…

Best Black Friday Deals 2024: Early offers now live at Currys

Best Black Friday Deals 2024: Early offers now live at Currys

Thomas Deehan 31 mins ago
Currys has an exclusive Black Friday Ninja Air Fryer deal you won’t find elsewhere

Currys has an exclusive Black Friday Ninja Air Fryer deal you won’t find elsewhere

Jon Mundy 51 mins ago
Black Friday comes early with this 60GB Giffgaff deal

Black Friday comes early with this 60GB Giffgaff deal

Jon Mundy 24 hours ago
Beats Solo 4 headphones are now 50% off

Beats Solo 4 headphones are now 50% off

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
You can now get an iPhone 13 for this ridiculously low price

You can now get an iPhone 13 for this ridiculously low price

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
You don’t need to wait for Black Friday to save big on this Shark Vacuum

You don’t need to wait for Black Friday to save big on this Shark Vacuum

Jessica Gorringe 2 days ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words