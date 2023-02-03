This Samsung Galaxy S23 bundle offer is almost too good to be true

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones this week, and if you’re eager to get your hands on the shiny new device then we’ve spotted this excellent bundle that’ll get you more for your money.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB version available with an included pair of Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headphones for just £889.20.

That’s only £40.20 more than the base price of the 128GB Galaxy S23 without the buds included, so you’re getting a £139 pair of earphones for less than £50.

This is an excellent deal, especially for a phone that’s not even on sale through Amazon until February 13.

Bundle

£889.20 View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the Korean brand’s latest smartphone and an update to one of our favourite devices from last year.

The 2023 model runs on a new Qualcomm chipset – no more Exynos – in all regions which is exclusive to Samsung phones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is, according to Samsung, the fastest Snapdragon ever and should give better overall performance than the standard 8 Gen 2 you’ll find in much of the competition.

Other features include a 3900mAh battery that’s larger than the cell you’ll find in the outgoing S22 – hopefully leading to improved endurance. There’s a really nice 6.1-inch OLED display with high brightness levels and a trio of cameras on the back.

The front camera has been upgraded too, with a new HDR mode and more megapixels to hopefully churn out more detailed, more realistic selfies. Samsung has also tweaked the design to make it look more like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While we haven’t fully reviewed the Galaxy S23 yet, our mobile expert Lewis Painter spent time with the phone ahead of the launch. He said, “The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be a tempting flagship designed for one-handed use, boasting a compact design that doesn’t really compromise on features.”

We also praised the Galaxy Buds 2 when we reviewed them, noting their nice design and comfortable fit. For other Samsung savings, check our look at the best Samsung Galaxy deals.