 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Samsung Galaxy S23 bundle offer is almost too good to be true

Max Parker By Max Parker
Editor

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones this week, and if you’re eager to get your hands on the shiny new device then we’ve spotted this excellent bundle that’ll get you more for your money.

Currently, Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB version available with an included pair of Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headphones for just £889.20.

That’s only £40.20 more than the base price of the 128GB Galaxy S23 without the buds included, so you’re getting a £139 pair of earphones for less than £50.

This is an excellent deal, especially for a phone that’s not even on sale through Amazon until February 13.

Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB and Galaxy Buds 2 bundle

Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB and Galaxy Buds 2 bundle

Amazon has the Samsung Galaxy S23 256GB version available with an included pair of Galaxy Buds 2 wireless headphones for just £889.20. That’s £40.20 more than the base price of the 128GB Galaxy S23 without the buds included, so you’re basically getting a £139 pair of earphones for less than £50.

  • Amazon
  • Bundle
  • £889.20
View Deal

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the Korean brand’s latest smartphone and an update to one of our favourite devices from last year.

The 2023 model runs on a new Qualcomm chipset – no more Exynos – in all regions which is exclusive to Samsung phones. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy is, according to Samsung, the fastest Snapdragon ever and should give better overall performance than the standard 8 Gen 2 you’ll find in much of the competition.

Other features include a 3900mAh battery that’s larger than the cell you’ll find in the outgoing S22 – hopefully leading to improved endurance. There’s a really nice 6.1-inch OLED display with high brightness levels and a trio of cameras on the back.

The front camera has been upgraded too, with a new HDR mode and more megapixels to hopefully churn out more detailed, more realistic selfies. Samsung has also tweaked the design to make it look more like the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

While we haven’t fully reviewed the Galaxy S23 yet, our mobile expert Lewis Painter spent time with the phone ahead of the launch. He said, “The Samsung Galaxy S23 could be a tempting flagship designed for one-handed use, boasting a compact design that doesn’t really compromise on features.”

We also praised the Galaxy Buds 2 when we reviewed them, noting their nice design and comfortable fit. For other Samsung savings, check our look at the best Samsung Galaxy deals.

You might like…

12 hours with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The camera is truly fantastic

12 hours with the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra: The camera is truly fantastic

Lewis Painter 15 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which is better?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Google Pixel 7 Pro: Which is better?

Hannah Davies 16 hours ago
Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs MacBook Air M2: Apple or Samsung?

Galaxy Book 3 Pro vs MacBook Air M2: Apple or Samsung?

Gemma Ryles 2 days ago
Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: How do they compare?

Samsung Galaxy S23 vs iPhone 14: How do they compare?

Lewis Painter 2 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs MacBook Pro: Which laptop should you buy?

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 Ultra vs MacBook Pro: Which laptop should you buy?

Ryan Jones 2 days ago
What is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy?

What is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy?

Lewis Painter 2 days ago

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Editor
Max is the Editor of Trusted Reviews, and has been a mobile phone and technology specialist for over nine years. Max started his career at T3 straight after graduating from Kingston University. Max ha…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.