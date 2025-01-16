Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal makes the AirPods Pro look expensive

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently selling as part of a deal that makes the Apple AirPods Pro 2 seem downright expensive.

Amazon is selling Samsung’s latest premium earbuds for just £169. That’s a 23% saving on their £219 RRP, and you can even choose your colour.

It’s also a considerable £60 cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2. Which, let’s be brutally honest here, is precisely the rival that Samsung was taking aim at when it put out the Galaxy Buds Pro 2.

You can see it in the design of these classy earbuds, which represents a drastic change from the stubby, rounded look of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 (and earlier models too). Three guesses what prompted this new look.

Samsung has made full use of the Galaxy Buds Pro 3’s new stems, adding a flashy touch sensitive Blade Lights system that both adds a touch of lighting and helps you to control your music with a swipe or a pinch.

You also get the benefits of Samsung’s recent AI push, including Noise Control, which identifies external noise and readjusts the balance between ANC and Ambient mode to better reflect your surroundings.

AI-assisted Adaptive EQ/Adaptive ANC, meanwhile, optimises your listening experience according to your individual ear shape and immediate environment. Throw in the Samsung Seamless Codec, which compresses and encodes up to 24bit/ 96kHz, and you can expect high fidelity sound in all its glory.

If you have a Galaxy AI-compatible smartphone, you can even use the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3 for real-time language interpretation. It’s like you’re living in the future.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3 ship with a two year extended manufacturer’s warranty, so you’re good for the long haul.

When it comes to Apple AirPods Pro equivalents on Android, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3 are right up there near the top of table – especially now that they’re selling for so much cheaper.

