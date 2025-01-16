This Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro deal makes the AirPods Pro look expensive

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are currently selling as part of a deal that makes the Apple AirPods Pro 2 seem downright expensive.

Amazon is selling Samsung’s latest premium earbuds for just £169. That’s a 23% saving on their £219 RRP, and you can even choose your colour.

Save 23% on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro is selling at a 23% discount on Amazon right now. Amazon

Save 23%

Now £169 View Deal

It’s also a considerable £60 cheaper than the AirPods Pro 2. Which, let’s be brutally honest here, is precisely the rival that Samsung was taking aim at when it put out the Galaxy Buds Pro 2.

You can see it in the design of these classy earbuds, which represents a drastic change from the stubby, rounded look of the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 2 (and earlier models too). Three guesses what prompted this new look.

Samsung has made full use of the Galaxy Buds Pro 3’s new stems, adding a flashy touch sensitive Blade Lights system that both adds a touch of lighting and helps you to control your music with a swipe or a pinch.

You also get the benefits of Samsung’s recent AI push, including Noise Control, which identifies external noise and readjusts the balance between ANC and Ambient mode to better reflect your surroundings.

AI-assisted Adaptive EQ/Adaptive ANC, meanwhile, optimises your listening experience according to your individual ear shape and immediate environment. Throw in the Samsung Seamless Codec, which compresses and encodes up to 24bit/ 96kHz, and you can expect high fidelity sound in all its glory.

The Best Deals, Straight to Your Phone Skip the hunt – get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals WhatsApp Channel. Get Access

If you have a Galaxy AI-compatible smartphone, you can even use the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3 for real-time language interpretation. It’s like you’re living in the future.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3 ship with a two year extended manufacturer’s warranty, so you’re good for the long haul.

When it comes to Apple AirPods Pro equivalents on Android, the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro 3 are right up there near the top of table – especially now that they’re selling for so much cheaper.