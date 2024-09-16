Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Samsung Galaxy A35 deal is a winner on two fronts

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

The Samsung Galaxy A-Series phones are renowned for providing astonishing value for money, but this A35 deal is practically daylight robbery.

Over at Amazon you’ll get the Samsung Galaxy A35 with 256GB of storage for just £288. That’s a saving of £101 on the £389 asking price.

Galaxy A35 is a steal at over £100 off

Galaxy A35 is a steal at over £100 off

The 256GB Samsung Galaxy A35 is currently £100 off and cheaper than the 128GB version.

  • Amazon
  • Was £389
  • Now £288
View Deal

This limited time deal is even far cheaper than the 128GB version (currently £328). You’re getting double the storage for £60 less.

This version of the A35 is available in a range of colours (navy, ice blue, lilac and lemon) and there’s a three year manufacturer extended warranty on this unlocked phone that can be used on any network.

Finlly, all four colours are available with Amazon Prime delivery, meaning fast shipping at no extra costs for subscribers.

We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G in April this year and our tester called the phone “perfectly balanced” in recommending the handset with a four-star review.

Jon Mundy wrote: “It doesn’t look or feel particularly exciting, but the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is one of the most balanced phones available for less than £350. Acceptable performance, a decent main camera, solid build quality, and strong stamina make it a safe bet within its class.”

He praised the solid build quality, decent 50-megapixel main camera, and strong battery life that clocks in at two days. Samsung is also proimising four-years of Android updates and five-years of security updates.

The phone has IP67 dust and water resistance with a Gorilla Glass Victus front protecting the 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED disply with a FHD+ resolution. Samsung’s own mid-range Exynos 1380 CPU is doing the heavy lifting backed by 6GB of RAM and the aforementioned 256GB of storage.

Our reviewer recommended it if “you want a decent camera for less than £350.”

You might like…

Pixel Buds Pro are back to their Prime Day price

Pixel Buds Pro are back to their Prime Day price

Chris Smith 2 hours ago
Thanks to iPhone 16, the iPhone 15 Plus is now super cheap

Thanks to iPhone 16, the iPhone 15 Plus is now super cheap

Jessica Gorringe 7 hours ago
Voxi just dropped the ultimate SIM card for students

Voxi just dropped the ultimate SIM card for students

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
LG’s latest C4 OLED TV has a bargain price tag

LG’s latest C4 OLED TV has a bargain price tag

Jessica Gorringe 8 hours ago
The Garmin Venu 3 sale makes it cheaper than Apple Watch 10

The Garmin Venu 3 sale makes it cheaper than Apple Watch 10

Chris Smith 3 days ago
This offer makes the iPhone 16 Pro affordable

This offer makes the iPhone 16 Pro affordable

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Chris Smith
By Chris Smith

Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up to our newsletter

Get the best of Trusted Reviews delivered right to your inbox.

This is a test error message with some extra words