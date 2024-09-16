This Samsung Galaxy A35 deal is a winner on two fronts

The Samsung Galaxy A-Series phones are renowned for providing astonishing value for money, but this A35 deal is practically daylight robbery.

Over at Amazon you’ll get the Samsung Galaxy A35 with 256GB of storage for just £288. That’s a saving of £101 on the £389 asking price.

Galaxy A35 is a steal at over £100 off The 256GB Samsung Galaxy A35 is currently £100 off and cheaper than the 128GB version. Amazon

Was £389

Now £288 View Deal

This limited time deal is even far cheaper than the 128GB version (currently £328). You’re getting double the storage for £60 less.

This version of the A35 is available in a range of colours (navy, ice blue, lilac and lemon) and there’s a three year manufacturer extended warranty on this unlocked phone that can be used on any network.

Finlly, all four colours are available with Amazon Prime delivery, meaning fast shipping at no extra costs for subscribers.

We reviewed the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G in April this year and our tester called the phone “perfectly balanced” in recommending the handset with a four-star review.

Jon Mundy wrote: “It doesn’t look or feel particularly exciting, but the Samsung Galaxy A35 5G is one of the most balanced phones available for less than £350. Acceptable performance, a decent main camera, solid build quality, and strong stamina make it a safe bet within its class.”

He praised the solid build quality, decent 50-megapixel main camera, and strong battery life that clocks in at two days. Samsung is also proimising four-years of Android updates and five-years of security updates.

The phone has IP67 dust and water resistance with a Gorilla Glass Victus front protecting the 6.6-inch 120Hz AMOLED disply with a FHD+ resolution. Samsung’s own mid-range Exynos 1380 CPU is doing the heavy lifting backed by 6GB of RAM and the aforementioned 256GB of storage.

Our reviewer recommended it if “you want a decent camera for less than £350.”