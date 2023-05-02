This Sage Espresso coffee machine is now unbelievably cheap

Amazon is selling a classy Sage Espresso coffee machine for an unbelievably cheap price.

The Sage Bambino Espresso Machine is currently going for £199 with the online retailer, which is a 40% saving on the usual price of £329.95.

You can specify the Bambino in either Brushed Stainless Steel or Black Truffle. Either way, you’re getting a compact espresso machine with a 1.4 litre capacity and a built in milk frother. The latter lets you to adjust the milk temperature and texture to suit your taste.

Save 40% on the classy Sage Bambino Espresso Machine Amazon is offering the Sage Bambino Espresso Machine for £199, which is a saving of 40% on the £329.95 RRP. Amazon

Save 40%

Now £329.95 View Deal

It also features a proprietary ThermoJet heating system that’s ready to start in just 3 seconds, as well as a professional style 54mm portafilter. The machine uses a low pressure pre-infusion process ahead of a 9 bar extraction process to maximise the taste of the coffee.

We reviewed the step-up Sage Bambino Plus model a few years ago and found it to be “A compact manual espresso machine that delivers a great shot of coffee”, awarding the machine 4 stars out of 5.

At 32 x 19.5 x 31cm, it should fit into even the most compact of kitchen set-ups, and it weighs 6 kg.

The Sage brand is one of the most respected in kitchen appliances. If you’re somehow not familiar with it, you’ll probably be more aware of the Breville brand. They’re the same company producing the same products, but Sage is more commonly used in Europe.

Whatever the name, this Australian company turns out high quality coffee machines that frequently make their way into our Best Coffee Machine round-ups. If you can get any Sage espresso machine on the cheap, it’s well worth considering.