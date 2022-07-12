This Sage Barista Prime Day deal is a coffee lover’s dream

If you’re a true coffee fiend then you’ll absolutely love this Prime Day price drop that Amazon’s applied to the Sage Barista Express coffee machine.

As one of the more expensive coffee machines out there, the Barista Express would normally set you back a whopping £629.95 but this Prime Day it can be yours for just £406.99.

That’s a massive saving of £222.96 to be had while the deal is available, which in turn is plenty of money left over to stock up on your favourite coffee beans to use on the Barista Express.

Of course, one of the reasons why the Barista Express is such an essential buy for coffee lovers is the fact that it’s one of the few espresso machines to feature a built-in coffee grinder. As anyone who’s made the shift over from store-bought ground coffee will tell you – the best flavour can only be found when you grind the beans yourself.

Sage Barista Express Prime Day Deal If you’re a coffee lover then you won’t want to miss out on this unbelievable deal for the Sage Barista Express coffee machine. Amazon

Was £629.95

Now £409.99 View Deal

The built-in grinder is just one aspect of the machine’s expansive feature-set however, as it also offers tons of customisation when it comes to preparing the ideal brew. You can choose the consistency of the grind, whether you fancy a single or a double shot of espresso, and better still, the style of milk you fancy from the built-in milk frother.

This means that beyond smaller blends like espressos and Americanos, the Barista Express is more than ready to tackle tall coffees like lattes and cappuccinos. Simply put, this machine offers the full café experience from the comfort of your own kitchen.

If you fancy having the same toolset as a professional barista then this phenomenal deal on the Sage Barista Express is just too good to pass up.