This RTX 4060 gaming PC now has £200 off

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

A gaming PC with an Nvidia RTX 4060 grpahics card at its disposal can scale new visual heights without breaking the bank, and you can currently save £200 on a custom deskop rig.

The specialist retailer AMD-IT can hook you up with its Mesh Ryzen 5 5500 with Nvidia RTX 4060 gaming PC for £699.99. That’s 22% down from the previous £899.99 asking price.

£699 for a custom-built PC with Nvidia 4060 GPU

Head over to AMD-IT and they’ll built you a custom desktop gaming PC rig with top components for just £699 – a £200 saving.

This GPU configuration will enable you to enjoy AAA gaming experiences to a high standard and benefit from advanced features like DLSS3 – the AI based upscaling technology that can boost the frame rate as well as the pixel resolution for supported games, beyond the capabilties of the hardware itself.

We’ve tested plenty of devices rocking the 4060 GPU and, in some instances, thanks to the upscaling technology you can enjoy 4K gaming experiences without the relative frame rate slowing to a crawl and distrupting the gameplay.

The sweet spot, though, seems to be around 1440p resolution to enjoy a frame rate of 60fps and above. If you’re gaming at 1080p then frame rates of over 100fps are at your disposal.

You can customise the components to your specifications and the rig is built for you before shipping, and includes free delivery if you go for the standard build time. However, you can pay more for faster assembly if you wish.

From there it’s a case of selecting other potential upgrades on components like RAM (you’ll get 16GB as standard) and SSD (1GB as standard) and more. The final build includes a three-year warranty guaranteeing parts and labour.

If you haven’t heard of AMD-IT before, the UK-based retailer has been around for 18 years and has a 4.6 star rating from Trustpilot from more than 11,000 reviews.

The retailer says: “We work tirelessly, and in close partnership, with the industry’s premier hardware brands, to create Gamer PC’s of unbeatable performance and value.”

Trusted Reviews Logo

