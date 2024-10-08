Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This robot vacuum price cut finally lets you put your feet up

Jessica Gorringe
Looking for a powerful two-in-one robot vacuum cleaner and mop but don’t want to spend a fortune? This robot vacuum is currently under £200 in the Prime Big Deal Days sale. 

Not only is the Roborock Q5 Pro robot vacuum cleaner and mop currently just £199 on Amazon but this is also the lowest price we’ve seen for the appliance. 

Get this two-in-one robot vacuum and mop for under £200

Take the hassle out of vacuuming and mopping with the budget-friendly yet feature-packed Roborock Q5 Pro, which is currently just £199 in the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale.

With powerful suction, LiDAR navigation and an attachable mop, the Roborock Q5 Pro is a fantastic budget-friendly robot vacuum cleaner and mop. 

It’s also impressively easy to use, thanks to the intuitive Roborock mobile app which allows you to schedule cleans, adjust the suction power, add no-go areas and more. You can also connect the Q5 Pro to Amazon Alexa, Google Home and Siri to control the vacuum with just your voice. 

Boasting a 5500Pa HyperForce suction, the vacuum removes dirt, debris and even pet hair with ease across different floor types. Plus the clever Duoroller brush system helps to agitate combed-in mess for a deeper clean.

Attach the 180ml water tank and the Q5 Pro will vacuum up dust while gently mopping the floor behind it. Unlike more premium robot vacuums, the Q5 Pro does not include anti-lift technology, which means it will mop whenever the water tank is attached regardless of the floor type. To avoid sodden carpets, we’d recommend you set no-go zones while mopping. 

Although the Q5 Pro doesn’t come equipped with a self-empty station, the robot does have a large 770ml dustbin onboard. The Q5 Pro can also deliver up to 240 minutes of non-stop cleaning on a single charge, which means the robot can clean uninterrupted for longer. 

Although we haven’t reviewed this robot vacuum, we have reviewed other Roborock offerings and have rarely been disappointed. Otherwise, the Q5 Pro currently boasts a 4.4-star rating on Amazon, which is based on over 1210 customer reviews.

Customers say the Q5 Pro is easy to use, performs well and even keeps their floors “immaculate”. 

Take the hassle out of floor cleaning and let technology do the hard work for you, thanks to this bargain 2-in-1 robot vacuum and mop.

Best Amazon Prime Big Deal Days offers:

Jessica Gorringe
By Jessica Gorringe
Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

