This Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle is just £35.99 for Prime Day

Looking to upgrade your smart home? Prime Day might be the perfect time to do it. Amazon has just swiped over 60% off the price of its Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot bundle, bringing the total price down to £35.99.

The Amazon combo would usually set you back £99.98 but, for a limited time, you can get both for just £35.99. That’s a total of £63.99 (or 64%) off the smart pair.

Of course, this is only how much you’re saving on the bundle. If you were to buy both devices separately outside of Prime Day, you’d run up a bill of nearly £140, making this price even more of a deal.

You’ll have to act fast, however. Prime Day is only a 48-hour event and we’re already well into day one.

The Ring Video Doorbell Wired is a wired doorbell with a 1080p security camera built-in, allowing you to see who is at your door from your phone.

The doorbell connects to the Ring app to alert you when someone presses the doorbell or triggers its motion sensors. There’s also a Live View feature that lets you check on your home at any time, as well as Two-Way Talk so you can chat with visitors and people delivering packages.

Get a Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot (4th generation) for £35.99 Save 64% on Amazon’s Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot (4th generation) bundle this Prime Day by picking up both for just £35.99 instead of their usual £99.98 price. Amazon

Was £99.98

£35.99 View Deal

The Echo Dot (4th generation), meanwhile, is a small smart speaker powered by Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant.

The Dot can be used to ask Alexa questions, play music, make calls and control your smart home devices hands-free – including your new Ring doorbell.

Your Echo Dot will notify you when your doorbell detects movements and you can answer the door and speak to visitors through the smart speaker.

We were impressed by both devices here at Trusted Reviews, with home technology editor David Ludlow awarding them each 4.5/5 stars in our reviews.

If you like the sound of this Ring Video Doorbell and Echo Dot deal, head over to Amazon to save over 60% and pick up the smart bundle for just £35.99 instead of £99.98 for a limited time only.