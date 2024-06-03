This reduced Pixel 8 deal also includes a free Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel 8 is a great smartphone with capable AI-infused camera and editing tech, a clean approach to Android and some of the best long-term software support around – and that experience is only made better by pairing it with a Pixel Watch.

That’s what makes this Amazon deal particularly interesting; not only does it offer a discount on the £699 RRP of the Pixel 8 at £569, but it also throws in a Pixel Watch completely free for good measure. That’s a saving of £245 compared to buying both separately, making it a bargain for anyone wanting to dip their toe into the world of Google wearables.

Get over £100 off the Pixel 8 and a free Pixel Watch Not only is Amazon offering £130 off the Google Pixel 8, but it’s throwing in a free Pixel Watch for good measure! That’s a saving of over £240 compared to buying them separately. Amazon

Free Pixel Watch

£569 View Deal

What’s more, you get your choice of colour options when it comes to the Pixel Watch, with the deal including Champagne Hazel, Charcoal, Obsidian and Silver variants of Google’s first-gen wearable. The Pixel 8 itself is only available in its dark Obsidian finish, however.

It might not be the upgraded Pixel Watch 2, but the OG Pixel Watch is still a great wearable that uses Fitbit smarts to track your health and fitness, provides access to notifications and apps on the wrist and more.

But really and truly, it’s all about the Pixel 8, which achieved an impressive four stars and the Trusted Reviews Recommended award when we reviewed it back at launch last October.

An undeniably strong camera-focused smartphone with charming AI features and exceptional long-term software support. Pros Impressive camera performance with unique AI features

Solid 6.2-inch OLED display

All-day battery life

7 years of OS upgrades Cons Dated design

No telephoto lens

Raw performance is behind other flagships

The Google Pixel 8 is an impressive flagship-level phone with a compact 6.1-inch screen that makes it more pocketable than the larger, more expensive Pixel 8 Pro while offering most of the same benefits.

That includes Google’s impressive AI-powered camera tech, allowing the duo of rear lenses to capture some of the best shots of any smartphone in 2024, with rapid focus and accurate tracking, true-to-life skin tone reproduction and low-light photography that can easily compete with the likes of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. It’s just a shame that it misses out on the telephoto lens of the Pixel 8 Pro.

That AI experience also makes itself useful throughout the Android OS, from a smart Shazam-esque system that’ll automatically detect and list music you hear throughout the day to big photo editing features like Best Take and the GenAI-powered Magic Editor.

It’s also powered by the Tensor G3 chipset that, while not quite as performant as the equivalent flagship Snapdragon chipset, is still more than powerful enough for the vast majority of day-to-day activities.

At a discounted price, and with a free Pixel Watch to sweeten the deal, Amazon’s limited-time deal really is a tempting one.