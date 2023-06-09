This Razr 40 Ultra deal gets you a free Lenovo tablet

Motorola’s latest high-end foldable phone is here and we’re just spotted the perfect deal for anyone wanting to pick one up.

The Razr 40 Ultra is one of the most exciting foldables of 2023 and you can upgrade to one right now with 25GB of data thrown in for just £159 upfront and £39.99 a month. Overall, the contract only comes to £1118.76 which isn’t that much more than the £1049 cost of buying the phone outright.

When you deduct the cost of the phone off the total cost of the contract, it’s only an extra £69.76 (roughly £2.91 per month) that you’ll be paying for that 25GB of data which is an incredible offer.

To sweeten the deal even further however, anyone who snaps up the contract will also be treated to the Lenovo M10 HD Tablet on the house, which can be handy for streaming a bit of content and surfing the web when you want to give your phone a break.

Razr 40 Ultra Bargain This incredible Razr 40 Ultra deal gets you a free Lenovo M10 HD tablet and plenty of data to boot. Mobiles.co.uk

£159 upfront

Only £39.99/month View Deal

If you haven’t come across the Razr 40 Ultra then you might be wondering what all the fuss is about, but when you look at what the phone has to offer, it’s easy to see how it could end up being one of the year’s top phones, let alone in just the foldable category.

For starters, Motorola has completely revamped the outer display over last year’s Razr, as the 40 Ultra boasts a massive 3.6-inch screen on the outside which can now be used to interact with your entire app library without unfolding the phone.

When you do want to unfold the phone however, you’ll be greeted with a lush 6.9-inch display which is perfect for watching content on the go and even dabbling in a spot of gaming. Plus, with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset under the hood, the Razr 40 Ultra is a particularly smooth handset during everyday use.

Of course, with the phone’s larger outer display (and improved camera to boot), the 40 Ultra is best suited for content creators as you can shoot video whilst seeing exactly what’s in the frame. You can even unfold the phone at a 90-degree angle for a makeshift tripod, which is a huge boon for shooting to-camera shots when the moment strikes.

For not that much more than buying the phone outright, this is easily the best Motorola Razr 40 Ultra deal that we’ve seen, and one that’s well worth jumping on if you want to upgrade.