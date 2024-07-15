Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This QLED TV deal is an early Prime Day bargain

Amazon is selling its Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED television set at a bargain price for Prime Day.

No, you didn’t miss your calendar notification. Prime Day doesn’t officially kick off until tomorrow. However, Amazon is already running a few Prime Day Early Access Deal offers.

This is one of the tastiest Prime Day deals we’ve seen, getting you the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED for £429.99. That’s a £320 saving, or a 43% discount. Like we said, this deal is a total QLED TV bargain.

The Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED television itself is a well-equipped TV with a 4K quantum dot display, full-array local dimming in 64 individual zones for enhanced contrast, and support for Dolby Vision IQ and HDR10+ Adaptive.

Naturally there’s full access to the usual streaming suspects, including Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+. When you’re not watching content in impeccable UHD and HDR, the Fire TV Ambient Experience will turn this TV into a picture frame for artwork or your own personal pictures. You’ll also get access to Alexa widgets.

Talking of Alexa, built in microphones mean that you can control the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED completely hands-free using your voice.

We awarded the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED a very respectable 4 out of 5 in our review, concluding that “For more casual viewers after a relatively affordable big-screen experience that comes with plenty of (Alexa) smarts, the Fire TV Omni QLED is one of the more competent efforts out there”.

Throw in this massive price cut, and the Amazon Fire TV 55-inch Omni QLED is now firmly in bargain territory.

