This PS5 price crash includes Hogwarts Legacy on the cheap

You can now buy a brand new PS5 console bundled with Hogwarts Legacy thanks to this fantastic deal from Argos.

We’ve been on the lookout for more deals on the PS5 console, and now we’ve come across an incredible bargain from Argos. You can snatch up a PS5 console bundled with the new Hogwarts Legacy game for just £516.98, which gives you a lovely saving of £20. Just scroll down and click on the ‘Special offers’ tab to see the deal.

The PS5 console packs an ultra-high-speed SSD that provides almost instant load times during gameplay and allows you to jump in and out of titles seamlessly. It has support for ray tracing, which gives users the chance to immerse themselves in gameplay like never before, with graphics that look almost photo-realistic in some instances.

PS5 Hogwarts Legacy Bundle If you’re ready to attend Hogwarts on a next-gen console then this PS5 bundle is just the ticket. Argos

Save £20

Just £516.98 View Deal

We gave the PS5 an incredible 4.5-star review thanks to those features as well as the updated DualSense controller. The DualSense features haptic feedback that helps bring games to life, with vibration that far better mirrors the action happening onscreen than previous generation controllers were capable of.

If you own a TV or monitor that supports 4K then you can play your favourite games with even more detail, with the added support for 120fps making games look smooth and fluid.

We haven’t had the chance to review Hogwarts Legacy as of yet, but we already know a lot about the title. It is an open-world RPG set in the famous titular school of witchcraft and wizardry, wherein you can build up and create your very own character from scratch, with multiple options in terms of appearance and voice.

During your time at Hogwarts, you will be taking on various school lessons where you can learn all-important spells like Lumos and Levioso.

This is the perfect bundle for any Harry Potter fan who’s been waiting to dive into some next-gen gaming. We can’t make any promises about when this deal will end, but we don’t see it lasting too long as PS5 offers always seem to quickly fly off the shelves.