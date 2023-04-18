 large image

This PS5 DualSense bundle gets you FIFA 23 for a tenner

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Let me ask you something? What’s the point of owning FIFA 23 if you only own one DualSense controller? It defies the very essence of the spirit of the game.

So, this Argos deal enables you to score two goals with one strike and pick up a DualSense controller with FIFA 23 for £69.99.

FIFA 23 x extra DualSense controller for £69.99

You can effectively get FIFA 23 for £10 when you buy this PS5 DualSense controller bundle from Argos.

  • Argos
  • Bundle and save
  • £69.99
View Deal

Effectively, that gets you FIFA 23 for just £10 above the RRP of the PS5’s official controller. You get your additional controller to play FIFA on the couch with friends the way it’s supposed to be played. it’s a win-win.

FIFA 23 is the last ever EA Sports game to bear the name following the conscious uncoupling between the two gigantic names in the gaming and sports arena.

Our review praised the realistic action on the pitch, with stunning visuals on the newer hardware. If you just love playing the game of football, FIFA at its essence, then this game does it as well as any of them.

“On the pitch, the game of football is good – better in many ways than FIFA 22. Animations are smooth and varied, there’s more free-flowing action and more variety in player types,” our reviewer said.

The DualSense controller lacks the imperfections of the game itself with its bold departure from previous designs, a solid and weighty build quality and improved vibration with haptic feedback. It’s also got improved battery life compared to the DualShock 4 from the PS4 era.

Our reviewer concluded: “It’s rare that the most enthralling aspect of a new console is its controller, but that’s exactly the case with PS5 and the DualSense. It’s a stunning peripheral, and one which introduces features we’ve simply never seen executed like this before.”

So, get your mitts around the last FIFA game ever and nab yourself an extra controller for a bargain price.

