This PS5 deal is perfect for Uncharted fans

If you’re looking for a great-value PS5 deal with a dash of adventure and sporting excellence, this Uncharted and EA FC 24 bundle could be for you.

Amazon is offering a PS5 bundle deal that includes the console, the new EA FC 24 football game, and the superlative Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, all for just £429.99. That’s a saving of £152.99.

We’d say that EA FC 24 needs no introduction, what with it being the latest entry in one of the most popular videogame franchises ever, but that’s not quite true. You probably don’t recognise the name at all, and that’s because this is the first year in which EA has dropped the ‘FIFA’ branding from its all-conquering footy sim.

Don’t worry, though – EA FC 24 has got all of the features, modes, and official licenses (more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues) that you’ve come to expect from the FIFA games.

Uncharted Legacy of Thieves is completely different kettle of fish, rounding up the final two Uncharted games – Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy – and enhancing them for Sony’s latest and greatest console. You can choose between 4K at 30fps or the Performance mode, which means 1440p at 60fps. Performance+ mode, meanwhile, gives you 1080p at a super slick 120fps.

Whichever visual mode you opt for, you’ll be getting two of the finest third person action-adventure games of the past decade.

This is pretty much a PS5 bundle that should please everyone, then – especially with that knocked down price tag.