This PS5 accessory has just plummeted to its lowest price yet

The official PS5 Media Remote accessory is currently on offer over at Amazon, with £10 knocked off the regular price.

Normally retailing for £24.99, you can currently grab the PS5 Media Remote accessory for a price of just £14.99 with Amazon. It’s worth noting that Sony is also running a deal on this accessory right now, but it’s only reducing the price to £19.99, making this a bit of a steal.

Save £10 on Sony’s PS5 Media Remote The PS5 Media Remote is currently on offer over at Amazon, with £10 knocked off the £24.99 RRP. That’s the cheapest price yet for this handy accessory. Amazon

Save £10

Now £14.99 View Deal

So what can the PS5 Media Remote do for you? We all know that Sony’s PS5 console is a phenomenal (and still much in-demand) games console, but it also functions as a fine media player in its own right. With all that graphical processing power and support for 4K output and HDR10, it’s a small matter for it to run popular streaming apps quickly and efficiently.

It’s an even more pleasant experience if you add Sony’s PS5 Media Remote into the mix. This device contains all the key buttons you need to navigate through the media listings and control the media contained within.

We’re talking the usual play/pause, fast-forward/rewind, and menu navigation buttons, plus dedicated shortcut buttons for Netflix, Disney+, Spotify, and YouTube. These latter controls will jump you straight to the chosen service even when your PS5 is powered off. Does your current smart TV or media streaming box do that?

You can also adjust the volume of your TV through this remote, provided it’s compatible.