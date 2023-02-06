This PS5 1TB SSD has just plummeted in price for a limited time

We’ve come across an incredible deal on this WD_Black 1TB Gaming SSD, making this the perfect time to upgrade your set-up.

If you’ve been thinking about upgrading the storage on your PS5 then we have just the thing for you. We’ve come across a fantastic deal on the WD_Black Gaming SSD, which has had its price slashed by 40%, bringing it down from £180.99 to the more affordable £109.48.

Not only is that a saving of just over £71, but 1TB of storage can be transformative; massive open-world games such as Elden Ring only require 60GB of space to be playable, so having an extra terabyte of storage handy can open the doors to even more adventures.

Alternatively, having more storage can improve the overall performance of your PC as it means you will always have the space for the latest applications or operating system upgrades, which should provide a streamlined experience in the long-run.

This WD_Black SSD promises speeds up to 7,300MB/s; this should provide ridiculously quick start-up times to make your gaming sessions even smoother. It features extremely low latency and can load up complex graphics with minimal stuttering or lagging for a satisfying gaming experience every time.

This SSD deal features a heatsink, although you can always opt for the standard version, too. A heatsink helps move heat away from your device’s internals, making these best suited for setups that come with powerful GPUs and CPUs that generate a lot of heat as it will help keep the overall temperature down.

We don’t know how long this deal will last, however, we don’t imagine that Amazon will have too many of these left once more people catch on to what a bargain this is. As we can see from the Keepa screenshot above, this SSD has dropped massively in price over the last month, going from £130 to just under £110.

If you want to make the most out of your PC or PS5 and treat it to a brand-new 1TB SSD, we recommend that you jump on this offer right now before it’s too late.