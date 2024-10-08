Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Prime-exclusive deal lets you stock up on Philips Hue

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’ve been considering picking up a Philips Hue bulb but don’t know which room to start with, wonder no more. This four-pack of White Ambiance smart bulbs could light up multiple rooms for as little as £50.76. 

This multipack might just be the easiest way to stock up on Philips Hue bulbs for less. Head over to Amazon now to save a huge 40% on four bulbs today

Save 40% on four Philips Hue smart bulbs

Save a huge 40% on this multipack of Philips Hue White Ambience light bulbs in Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale. Shop now to bag four smart bulbs for as little as £50.76 down from £84.99.

Four Philips Hue White Ambiance smart bulbs would typically set you back £84.99. However, shop today and you’ll save £34 on the multipack. 

This deal is part of Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days sale, meaning its exclusively available to Amazon Prime members. 

That said, first-time users can get 30 days of Prime free with Amazon’s trial. It isn’t too late to sign up today to access this deal and more completely free of charge while the offer lasts. 

Philips’s 800 Lumen Philips Hue bulbs are designed to brighten up smaller spaces, making them ideal for a cosy bedroom, living room or office. 

These dimmable light bulbs can be adjusted between 50,000 shades of warm to cool white light, allowing you to choose the perfect tone and brightness for any particular time of day. You can even adjust them hands-free with the help of any Amazon Echo or Google Nest Speaker. 

While the Philips Hue Bridge will unlock these bulbs’ full potential, it certainly isn’t necessary to get started. You can screw the bulbs in and connect them to the Philips Hue Bluetooth app to get them working right out of the box. 

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

