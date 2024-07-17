Check out the best Prime Day deals here

This Prime Day speaker deal is perfect for the summer holidays

Hannah Davies
Senior Staff Writer

If you’re searching for the perfect summer speaker under £30, look no further than this brilliant JBL Clip 4 deal. 

The travel-friendly Clip 4 would usually cost you £59.99. However, that price has been slashed in half in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. This means you can bag this JBL speaker for as little as £29.99 when you shop before midnight

JBL’s portable Clip 4 speaker is 50% off for Prime Day

JBL’s portable Clip 4 speaker is 50% off for Prime Day

The JBL Clip 4 has seen its price slashed in half in Amazon’s Prime Day sale. Shop today to save £30 on the £59.99 speaker and get it for as little as £29.99.

  • Was £59.99
  • £29.99
Save £30 on the dust and waterproof JBL Clip 4 in its classic Black finish by heading to Amazon today. 

This deal is part of Amazon’s huge Prime Day sale, meaning you will need to be a Prime member to access this deal. Thankfully, Amazon offers a 30-day free trial to first-time users, so you don’t need to worry about paying out of pocket if you’re new here. Just make sure to cancel your trial once your 30 days are up. 

The JBL Clip 4 is a compact, portable speaker with a built-in carabiner, making it easy to clip onto your bag without taking up any unnecessary luggage space when you travel. This also makes the speaker super convenient for taking on hikes and days out. 

Despite its small size, JBL says this speaker offers a powerful sound with punchy bass. We reviewed the very similar JBL Clip 4 Eco and found the audio to be expertly tuned with a pleasant tone, offering decent punch for a speaker of its size. 

The JBL Clip 4 also includes a 10-hour battery life and is rated IP67 for dust and waterproofing, making it perfect for listening to music by the pool this summer. 

