This Prime Day deal can improve your sleep

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Guarantee a good night’s sleep and upgrade to a premium mattress without the hefty price tag, with up to 30% off selected sizes in the Amazon Prime Day sale. 

Save £300 and get a King-sized Simba Hybrid mattress for just £699.30. If you don’t have the space for a King, you could also nab the smaller Double for just £608.30. Either way, you’re saving 30% off the RRP. 

Made up of a total of six layers, the Simba Hybrid mattress promises to keep your body aligned, comfortable and cool for the perfect night’s sleep. 

One of the main layers is Simba’s own Aerocoil Micro Spring Comfort layer, which includes a whopping 2000 springs that each gently flex to you and your sleep partner’s own movements, meaning you’ll each receive support without disturbing one another.

Furthermore, as the springs compress they also gently push air through the Comfort layer to keep you at the right temperature throughout the night. 

In addition, there’s also the Simbatex foam layer. While traditional memory foam tends to retain heat, resulting in a sweaty and uncomfortable night’s sleep, the specially designed Simabtex foam is an open-cell design which promotes better airflow. 

There’s also a Support Core Base layer, designed to alleviate pressure from areas such as the hips and shoulders, for full body aligned support. This is especially important if you struggle with back or neck pain and need a supportive yet equally comfortable mattress. 

Although we haven’t tested this specific model, we have reviewed other Simba mattresses and have always been impressed with the comfort levels and heat dissipation. 

If you’ve been waking up with aches and pains or find yourself feeling too hot at night, then the Simba Hybrid Pro is a great mattress upgrade for you. Not only does it promise to support pressure points but it also offers better airflow.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

