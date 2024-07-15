This Prime Day deal can fix your internet connection

Amazon is offering to fix your internet connection this Prime Day with a Eero 6 Plus mesh Wi-Fi router bundle deal.

This Prime Day Early Access Deal, which is being issue ahead of Prime Day 2024 on July 16 and 17, gets you three Eero 6 Plus mesh Wi-Fi internet routers for £199.99. That’s a saving of £100, or 33%.

Save £100 on this Eero mesh Wi-Fi router bundle Amazon is offering a huge 33% discount on an Eero 6 Plus mesh Wi-Fi router bundle. Amazon

Using all three of these Eero 6 Plus mesh Wi-Fi routers, you’re good for 420 m2 of Wi-Fi 6 coverage. You’re also good for gigabit Wi-Fi speeds, and additional Wi-Fi bandwidth on the 160 MHz radio channel.

Elsewhere, Eero’s TrueMesh technology will intelligently route internet traffic to reduce drops and dead zones. It’s all manageable from an intuitive app, too, so no expert installation is required.

What’s more, Eero promises that your Eero 6 Plus set-up will get better over time, with automatic updates keeping your network secure.

Your Eero 6 Plus routers also feature a built-in smart home hub, which means you can connect compatible Thread and Zigbee devices on your network using Alexa.

It’s also backwards compatible with other Eero systems, so you won’t have to rip it all up and start again if you’ve already invested.

We reviewed the Eero 6 Plus at launch, and awarded the system a glowing 4.5-star review. Our reviewed called it “A powerful and well-priced mesh system”, and found it to be very fast and reliable.