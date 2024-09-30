Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This premium Audeze gaming headset is finally affordable

Jessica Gorringe By Jessica Gorringe
Staff Writer

Upgrade your gaming setup for less thanks to this deal on the Audeze Maxwell Wireless gaming headset.

Save £100 off its usual high-end price and get the Audeze Maxwell Wireless gaming headset for just £249.99 from Argos.

Nab the premium Audeze Maxwell gaming headset for just £249.99 with this deal from Argos and save £100 off its usual RRP.

  • Argos
  • Was £349.99
  • Now £249.99
View Deal

Launched last year, the Audeze Maxwell gaming headset continues to offer impressive high-resolution audio quality, noise reduction and an excellent battery life. 

The headset boasts 90mm Planar Drivers which delivers a strong bass performance and dynamics which our reviewer hailed as “one of the best headsets I’ve ever used”.

Not only does the headset feature over 80-hours of battery life but just a 20 minute quick charge results in an all-day play. 

Although the Maxwell headset doesn’t have active noise cancellation, its microphone is fitted with noise suppression to highlight your voice when gaming. There’s also Audeze’s Filter technology which is an AI-based noise suppressor which dramatically reduces all background noises from both the boom and the earcup microphones.

Download the Audeze HQ app, which is compatible with Windows, macOS and mobile devices, and set your own EQs, adjust the level of voice prompts and ensure the headset’s firmware is up-to-date. 

Not only is the Maxwell headset compatible with the Xbox One, Series X and S, but it can also be paired with your PC and all Nintendo Switch devices. 

We gave the Audeze Maxwell Wireless gaming headset a near-perfect 4.5-star rating, with our reviewer stating that the headset “offers the best audio I’ve heard out of a gaming headset full stop, with detail across the frequency range, as well as deep, well-handled bass with extension, and accurate mids and highs.”

For a premium headset that offers rich and detailed audio, a long-lasting battery life and customisation options with the companion app, you’d be hard-pressed to find a better option than the Audeze Maxwell. Now just £249.99, the headset is finally at a more affordable price point.

