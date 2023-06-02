This Pixel Fold deal needs to be seen to be believed

Even though it hasn’t come out yet, we’ve just spotted an unbelievable Pixel Fold deal for anyone who wants to nab the phone at launch.

By now it’s fairly common knowledge that Google’s first foldable phone isn’t cheap, rocking up with a massive starting price of £1749, while the more expansive 512GB model will go for £1869. Regardless of which one you go for, the Pixel Fold is still one of the most expensive phones on the market.

Luckily for anyone hoping to be an early adopter of the tech, you can nab the pricier 512GB version with 250GB data, for £650 upfront and £51 a month, which actually comes to just £1874 over two years which is only £5 more than buying the phone outright.

This means that compared to the cost of the phone, you’re only really paying an extra fiver for that 250GB data allowance which is unreal, and the perfect amount for anyone who loves to stream content on the go or use their phone as a hotspot.

Pixel Fold, 250GB data for £650 upfront and £51/month Not only is this contract just £5 more than buying the 512GB Pixel Fold outright, but you also get a free Pixel Watch and an extra £200 trade-in value on your old phone, Mobiles.co.uk

Extra £200 trade-in value

Free Pixel Watch View Deal

As if that wasn’t enough, there are two extra incentives to make this deal even better. For starters, your purchase will come with a free Google Pixel Watch, which is easily one of the most stylish Wear OS devices on the market and its use of Fitbit apps makes it a great shout for anyone wanting to keep a closer eye on their fitness goals.

Secondly, you can get an extra £200 trade-in value when you send over your existing handset which just cuts the cost of the Pixel Fold down even further. Simply put, this is easily the best Pixel Fold deal we’ve seen yet, and nothing comes close.

Of course, prior to release we don’t know all the ins and outs of the Pixel Fold just yet, but based on Google’s track record with recent Pixel phones, there’s definitely a lot to get excited about, particularly in using Google’s clean version of Android with the foldable form factor.

The larger 7.6-inch internal display looks to be ideal for multitasking, watching films on the go and even diving into a bit of work when you need to. Throw in the impressive Tensor G2 chipset which currently powers the Pixel 7 range and the Pixel Fold is shaping up to be a very interesting device.