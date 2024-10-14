Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This Pixel 9 Pro XL deal gets you free earbuds

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Looking for a new phone… and new earbuds? This Google Pixel 9 Pro XL bundle gets you the latter on the house.

Mobiles UK will sell you a Pixel 9 Pro XL for £79 up front, with a monthly fee of £35.99 a month for 500GB of data. That’s an absolute stockade of speedy 5G data

You’ll also be claim a free pair of Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 directly from Google. Terms and conditions are here.

Pixel 9 Pro XL with stacks of data and free Pixel Buds Pro 2

This deal gets you the Hazel shade of the Pixel 9 Pro XL with 128GB of storage. The 2-year contract comes with unlimited texts and minutes on the iD mobile network. This is an MVNO (mobile virtual network operator) owned by Carphone Warehouse. It runs on the Three Mobile network in the UK.

The Pixel 9 Pro XL has only been out a couple of months and our reviewer said it was “one of the most exciting Pixels in a long time” with a design refresh, a new camera set-up and a big focus on generative AI from Google’s Gemini platform.

Our reviewer said it results in a much more modern looking chassis, amazing photo and video capabilities, all day battery life, and much more. The standout feature is probably the AI.

Our reviewer concluded: “AI is the buzzword for 2024, with a lot more competition in the smartphone space from players like Samsung and Apple, but Google shows that it’s still king in this area by offering a holistic set of AI tools that permeate every aspect of the Pixel experience, from cameras and photo editing to interacting with Gemini, recalling information with Pixel Screenshots and much, much more.”

The free Pixel Buds Pro 2 have improved noise cancelling, twice as good noise cancelling, improved battery life and spatial audio support.

